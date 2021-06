Panasonic just announced the arrival of the Lumix GH5M2 and the development of the GH6, which is on the horizon, deep into its development, and will be arriving by the end of 2021. Since launch, the current GH5 has been a favorite of content creators. In a recent briefing, the company reiterated it's dedication to producing the best Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras that are not only affordable, but give creators the ability to make great content. The GH5M2 also shares its form with the GH5, so most peripherals and cages will seamlessly work with the new camera.