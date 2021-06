The HP ZBook Fury G7 15 & ZBook Fury G7 17 powerful laptops are certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This combination of advanced HP hardware and Ubuntu creates an ideal platform for AI developers and data scientists to use these devices. In fact, this configuration means that the hardware works out of the box without any manual configuring needed. The HP ZBook Fury G7 laptop is available in two sizes: 15 and 17 inches. Both sport similar features including thin bezels and better screen-to-body ratios than preceding generations. They also come with 10th-Generation Intel Core or Xeon W processors, making them great for professionals. Finally, the laptops feature up to 4K resolution as well as up to 600 nits brightness. This results in vibrant color accuracy along with excellent contrast.