Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Try these remote work "life hacks" to boost focus, ergonomics and well-being

By R. Dallon Adams
TechRepublic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom virtual networking opportunities to strategies focused on fostering a healthier work-life balance, these remote work tips could optimize your virtual routine. In the last year, many professionals have transitioned to the home office with varying degrees of success. Compared to the traditional work environment, telecommuting comes with its own unique set of challenges. This includes ergonomic considerations when designing a workspace, crafting new pre-and post-work routines to more abstract considerations around work-life balance. We spoke with a number of academics, executives and remote workers to compile a list of WFH tips to enhance the virtual 9-to-5 grind.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Business Hours#Ergonomics#Working Remotely#Stress Management#Business Strategies#Work Life#Social Life#Wfh#Viscosoft#Worksiteright#Ergonomic Considerations#Optimal Work Setups#Hacks#Remote Workflows#Personal Life#Remote Workers#Environment#Work Life Balance#Self Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

Remote Work Is Here to Stay: Are You Ready for the New Way of Life?

Remote work has been around for ages, but the pandemic made it far more accessible to people from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries. While in-person office work will probably always be a staple, it's worth noting that by 2025, most workers will work at least five days a month from home and that 84 percent of current remote workers prefer working from home.
TechnologyFast Company

Having trouble focusing? This service pairs you with a remote work buddy

Sometimes we need another person—even a largely silent one—to help us reach our goals. Focusing on tasks intensely enough to make progress is hard enough during normal times. It’s been even tougher as our homes have become both a castle and a prison over the last year. Some of us thrive best in an environment with accountability or collegiality. In a workplace, we may have the thrum of people or the occasional stare of a boss. At home, not so much.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Productive is Remote Work?

The onset of COVID-19 completely redefined the work environment. From longer workdays, learning how to use new online platforms, ignoring distractions and coping with Zoom fatigue, employees faced many obstacles in transitioning to remote work. Now, over a year into the pandemic, this lifestyle has become the new normal. So, how well have employees truly adapted to working from home?
Career Development & Advicearcamax.com

The ultimate guide to working remotely forever

Have you been working from home since March 2020? Hearing rumblings that you’ll be expected to go back to in-person work this year? If the thought of returning to your physical workplace unsettles you, this guide is for you. Over the last few months, The Times has heard from readers...
RecipesMySanAntonio

Well-being and work, an inseparable pairing

When making a decision, it is difficult to be clear about what the results will be. Forced by the environment, thousands of companies and collaborators saw in the home office The opportunity to continue operating, however, precisely because it was the only option, boundaries of space and time were erased in an environment of high uncertainty -which unlike other moments in our lives- has persisted for much longer than we expected.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Adapting the network for a remote working future

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, there was a big emphasis on stress testing major banks to determine if they have the reserves and processes to withstand such an event again. The 2020 pandemic had much the same outcome but applied to and affected every industry. And unlike the predictable pre-planned exercises of the post-2008 stress tests, this was an unpredictable live-fire test.
Career Development & Advicemorningbrew.com

Make It Work: Balancing Work and Life

Each week, Morning Brew's Head of People Ops Kate Noel answers reader-submitted questions about work in 2021. Today she's tag-teaming with Lily Mittman, our Director of Talent Acquisition. Hi! I’m actively interviewing for an entry-level marketing role and have been asked about salary expectations in the final round. How should...
Softwarechiefexecutive.net

Who Should Work Remotely?

As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders, organizational leaders need to make difficult decisions on who will—and won’t—be required to return to the office. With study after study showing that most employees are not interested in returning full time, pre-pandemic policies won’t cut it. Before...
Career Development & Advicednyuz.com

New Ways of Working Require New Ergonomics

Years ago I worked in the global fashion sourcing industry, living in Sri Lanka and Portugal, manufacturing bras & panties for the Victoria’s Secret brand. During that time, I observed that the best garment factories ensure that work stations are designed around the human body. This results in happier people, higher efficiencies and greater productivity.
Fitnessccenterdispatch.com

5 tips for working well

(BPT) - Every day, there are small things you can do to keep your mind and body healthy as you approach work, no matter where you work. Innovative wellness techniques and resources were compiled by health specialists in collaboration with Amazon employees to create WorkingWell, a comprehensive program that addresses how employees can improve their health and well-being through exercises such as stretching, mindful meditation, nutrition practices, regular healthcare visits and better access to healthcare.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

6 Habits Of Highly Successful Remote Workers

There’s a fine line between being a successful remote employee and one who misses the mark. If you have struggled WFH because of the pandemic, remember 2020 was a normal reaction to an abnormal year, says former U.S. diplomat and resilience expert, Beth Payne, who knows something about success and resilience. (Find out why the State Department awarded her for heroism here). “We’re all human beings with our vulnerabilities,” Payne said. “Being successful or resilient when hit with challenges isn’t about brute force or grit. It’s about adaptability and being able to bend, flow and sway when challenges come our way.” Payne shared the story of the huge oak tree and the small reed. The oak tree mocked the reed and bragged about how much stronger it was. When a hurricane came through, the oak tree split in half, but the reed bent and swayed because it had stamina that allowed it to make it through.
Public HealthL'Observateur

The benefits of remote work

According to research from the Pew Research Center, the COVID-19 Pandemic changed the way we work. Before the pandemic, only one-in-five employees reported working from home all or a majority of the time. As of October 2020, that number had jumped to 71%. Of that number, over 50% say they desire to continue working remotely even after the pandemic.
TechnologyBeta News

The challenge of keeping remote work secure

In a rapid and unprecedented shift, over 60 percent of Americans worked from home in 2020. But this has thrown up new challenges for businesses trying to keep their systems secure. Authentication specialist Beyond Identity has produced an infographic looking at how vulnerable systems and applications can be in the...
JobsPioneer Press

Working Strategies: Reader questions – finding (or keeping) remote work

Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the tenth of 12 columns focused on reader questions, appearing over 12 months – one on each second Sunday, from September through August. Previous questions followed these themes: Stay or leave a job during Covid-19; navigating age issues during job search; how much to reveal in an interview; Covid-19 resume strategies; finding work after long-term unemployment; salary concerns; turning an internship into permanent work; customer service resumes; and applying without all the job qualifications.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Arthritis at Work: Ergonomics Can Help

The day-to-day demands of work can pose many challenges when you have arthritis. That’s true whether you work at a desk job or a job that requires lifting and bending. Fortunately, a few simple principles can help most people get through the day without undue pain. Ergonomically designed chairs, desks, and specific equipment can also help take the strain off painful joints. Here are eight tips from arthritis experts.
Electronicsyankodesign.com

This flexible, portable work-desk is changing how we be productive remotely

Not many desks are designed with the ability to be carried everywhere. Now while that seems like a ridiculous feature to have in the first place, think about it this way… Your desk is your workplace, and where it’s located is effectively your area of productivity. You’re bound to that zone because your desk wasn’t made to be shifted around, and you’re not as productive when you’re trying to work in bed or on your couch. The des is about productivity, it isn’t about freedom… and it’s time to change that.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

A growth mindset doesn’t improve productivity, but this does

We all want to perform our best when opportunities come our way. So why is it that some people can consistently tap into their highest potential on command while others flounder? Do these founders and visionaries think differently than us mortals? Is it their genetics? Perhaps they take truckloads of nootropics? Or do they just have the perfect playlist.
Healthlangleyadvancetimes.com

Retrain the brain: Tapping into tech to boost wellness

Throughout our lives, our brains – the amazing, intricate, ever-evolving organs that they are – adapt and learn from our experiences. And that’s good news, because while the brain sometimes processes experiences inefficiently – in the case of a trauma leading to anxiety, depression or insomnia, for example – it can also re-learn, explains Jack Brassington, a neurofeedback practitioner and owner of BrainWorks Langley.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

7 Ways to Solve Your Teams Time Management Problems

Never underestimate the power of time management. Without it, you’ll miss deadlines, deliver sub-par work, gain a bad reputation, increase your stress levels, and fail to achieve a work-life balance. But, isn’t time management a personal responsibility?. As a leader, you’re in charge of getting your team to do their...