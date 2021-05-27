Cancel
Niles, MI

COLUMN: Why we play sports

By Scott Novak
Niles Daily Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am often asked why sports are so important to me and why I am a passionate advocate for them. If you had happened to be at the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division Track and Field Championship Wednesday night at Niles High School, you would understand why. In the later...

Track & Field
Niles, MIsouthhavenrams.org

JV Baseball/Softball at Niles Moved to Wednesday

The JV baseball and JV softball games scheduled to be played at Niles this Tuesday (5/18) have been changed to Wednesday (5/19). They will still be played at Niles High School and begin at 4:15. The varsity baseball and softball games with Niles will still be played on Tuesday. Sorry...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Updates on a few more staff, title changes for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have seen many changes happen this offseason as Jim Harbaugh updates his coaching and support staff. A new week comes with a few more notable updates, namely in the recruiting department. Aashon Larkins has moved into a role as Michigan’s director of recruiting after spending the last...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

As a team, SH earns a hat trick

South Haven’s varsity girls soccer team notched three more victories this past week, shutting out Buchanan, 8-0, Niles, 8-0, and Fennville, 2-0. The Rams traveled to Buchanan, Wednesday, to play their second BCS conference game of the week. South Haven got on top early with goals by Lucy Ryan and Jina Patel. At the 20:49 mark Lorraine Young was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for South Haven. Kenzie Perjesi stepped up and drove the shot home for the Rams third goal. The Rams continued to pressure the Buchanan defense, adding three more goals before halftime. Zia Aldana scored twice and Aleena Keh also scored, putting the Rams up by six to start the second half.
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Niles, Dowagiac begin process of looking for new football coaches

NILES — When the Niles and Dowagiac football teams hit the gridiron in 2021, both will have new faces running their respective programs. At Dowagiac, Randy Brooks resigned earlier this spring after two years at the helm of the Chieftain program. Brooks confirmed his resignation. Niles’ new football coach, Cody...
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Hutchins laments Michigan's NCAA Tournament selection: 'Clearly there's a little bias'

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.
Michigan Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Michigan State Potluck #1: Jolting a moribund Sparty

It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.