The new Indian tension – confirmed by the Maranho government on Thursday (20) in the state – could strengthen the third wave of Kovid-19 in Campinas, according to Devisa (Department of Health Monitoring). So far, there is no record of this type of circulation in the municipality or the state of São Paulo. Yesterday, the first cases of the variant in Brazil were detected in members of Zee’s MV Shandong crew, who remain isolated.