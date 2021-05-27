Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Resolution provides criteria to consider redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and state legislature

West Side Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE–Seven bills and one House resolution about voting and elections advanced through the House and Senate committees on governmental affairs Wednesday. The resolution, sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, provides criteria for considering redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and the state Legislature based on 2020 Census information.

www.thewestsidejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Senate#Absentee Voting#Voter Registration#Senate Committees#Federal Elections#Voting Rights#Census#African Americans#Social Security#The Heritage Foundation#Resolution#State Elections#Political Boundaries#Criteria#Districts#Poll Commissioners#Voters#Election Processes#Election Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StateNew Haven Register

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Former Gov. Buddy Roemer

BATON ROUGE — This morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of former Gov. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III who served as Louisiana’s 52nd governor from 1988-1992. “From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Baton Rouge, LAstmarynow.com

Former Gov. Buddy Roemer dies at age 77

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, whose term at the end of the Eighties oil crunch was marked by attempts at good-government reforms, died Monday in Baton Rouge. Roemer, who also represented the Shreveport area in the U.S. House of Representatives, served as governor 1988-92. Roemer took office after Edwin Edwards,...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Mayor Broome announces TEDxScotlandville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Monday, May 17, the first-ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge and it will be TEDxScotlandville. It will be held on Saturday, May 22, and will be one of only three TEDx events ever organized in the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Appeals court puts brief hold on LA judge's Skid Row order

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal appeals court Thursday put a brief hold on a judge's order that the city and county of Los Angeles must offer housing to the homeless population of Skid Row by the middle of October. Attorneys for the county asked the U.S. 9th Circuit Court...
Louisiana State990theanswer.com

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Romer has died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...