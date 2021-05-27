Resolution provides criteria to consider redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and state legislature
BATON ROUGE–Seven bills and one House resolution about voting and elections advanced through the House and Senate committees on governmental affairs Wednesday. The resolution, sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, provides criteria for considering redistricting plans to draw boundaries for seats in Congress and the state Legislature based on 2020 Census information.www.thewestsidejournal.com