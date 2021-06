An elderly Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of men who forced him to shave his beard and shout Hindu religious slogans in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident from the Ghaziabad district of the state, which borders the national capital Delhi, has now gone viral. The elderly man, identified as Abdul Samad Saifi, says in another video that he was in an auto rickshaw when two men jumped in and started beating him up after covering his face with a piece of cloth. Mr Saifi says they took him to a forest,...