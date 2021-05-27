Cancel
Public Health

Win Free Cruises, Vacation Packages Just for Getting Vaccinated

TravelPulse
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals who get vaccinated through CVS Health can now enter to win a variety of sweepstakes prizes, from $5,000 towards a family reunion to free cruises, beginning June 1. Eligible customers who have received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, which will award over a thousand prizes during a six-week period. The sweepstakes was created to incentivize more vaccine-eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

www.travelpulse.com
