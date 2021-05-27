Win Free Cruises, Vacation Packages Just for Getting Vaccinated
Individuals who get vaccinated through CVS Health can now enter to win a variety of sweepstakes prizes, from $5,000 towards a family reunion to free cruises, beginning June 1. Eligible customers who have received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, which will award over a thousand prizes during a six-week period. The sweepstakes was created to incentivize more vaccine-eligible individuals to get vaccinated.www.travelpulse.com