Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of Senate Republicans has unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Government Spending#Government Funding#Federal Funding#Gop#Capitol#Americans#American Jobs Plan#The White House#Npr#Senate Colleagues#Water Infrastructure#Taxes#Policies#Corporations#President Biden#Freight#Worker Protections#Unspent Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats wary of emerging bipartisan infrastructure deal

Progressive Democrats are wary of an emerging deal on infrastructure being negotiated by five Republican and five Democratic senators, fearing it could make it tougher to get prized priorities to President Biden ’s desk. The progressives are specifically worried that passing a bipartisan infrastructure package consisting of the most popular...
New York City, NYNew York Post

McConnell blasts AOC over push for far-left infrastructure bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Thursday, one day after the socialist “Squad” member called on Senate Democrats to stop “playing patty-cake” with the GOP on a potential infrastructure bill. “I don’t think she could sell her agenda to her own party, much...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Jayapal, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand tells Dems to give up bipartisan talks on infrastructure

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is urging Democrats to abandon hope of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and instead push through an agreementl without GOP support. Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement: "In case it wasn’t clear already, it certainly is now: Republicans are not going to do what needs to be done for working families."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats' leftist agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) recently closed the door on two of the most radical foundational changes threatening the nation: H.R.1, the For the People Act, and a proposal to end the Senate filibuster. While the left is focused on attacking him, they are missing the point. The true culprit for their angst can be found in last November’s elections, whose outcomes provided no mandate to fundamentally change America.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House moderates unveil $1.25T infrastructure plan

A bipartisan group of House moderates on Wednesday unveiled an eight-year, $1.25 trillion infrastructure plan designed to help break the months-long impasse over President Biden ’s top domestic legislative priority. The framework offered by the 58-member Problem Solvers Caucus calls for more than $959 billion for traditional infrastructure, including highways,...