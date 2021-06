The unofficial kickoff to summer is this weekend, do you know how you are celebrating Memorial Day yet?. To me, a 3-day weekend is always an excuse to get away. In fact, a coworker and I got in a big discussion the other day about how he wants to buy a camping hammock and spend his weekends this summer checking out all the campsites in the Rockford area. Don't get me wrong, camping hammocks look cool and way comfortable, but that style of camping is still a little too "rough" for me. I need a bathroom...and a shower...preferably connected to the place I am staying else I will be...grouchy.