Ireland to ask UN body to investigate Belarus grounding

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will call on the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization to conduct an impartial probe into the “forced landing” of a Ryanair jet in Minsk at a meeting of the council later on Thursday, its transport minister said. International condemnation of the scrambling of a fighter...

