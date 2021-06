Technology and rural life. At first blush, especially to urban residents, the terms don’t seem to go together. But does rural life rely on technology for its continuation?. Rural and agriculture go hand-in-hand. Agriculture, by nature, preserves large tracts of land to produce crop and livestock products, which of course prevents their development into urban and suburban areas. Agriculture industries across the nation are struggling, whether it be due to legislation, commodity markets, weather, or other factors. If agriculture is struggling, then rural life is struggling. Technology is a necessary requirement to support agriculture and maintain the structure of rural life.