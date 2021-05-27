Lenovo Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 WLAN Driver 22.40.0.7 for Windows 10 S
Lenovo Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 WLAN Driver 22.40.0.7 for Windows 10 S. The package provides the installation files for Lenovo Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 WLAN Driver version 22.40.0.7. If the driver is already installed on your system, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix various issues, add new functions, or just upgrade to the available version. Take into consideration that is not recommended to install the driver on Operating Systems other than stated ones.drivers.softpedia.com