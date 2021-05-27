'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston Looks Back at Brad Pitt's Guest Appearance

With the long-awaited Friends reunion just around the corner, the cast of the '90s sitcom have been reminiscing on the good times more than ever. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow (aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Pheobe Buffay) got together for an interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover to discuss some memories from their time on the show. While the interviewer asked several questions about the friendships between cast members and their time on set, one question, in particular, has us especially nostalgic.