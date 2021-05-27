Cancel
'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston Looks Back at Brad Pitt's Guest Appearance

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want to know whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break!. Friends: The Reunion is full of plenty nostalgic moments, as series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer look back at 10 years of their iconic sitcom, and all the running jokes, romantic moments and beloved guest stars that that they enjoyed along the way.

TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' reunion special to air May 27 on HBO Max

The "Friends" reunion special, featuring Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, both pictured here, will air in late May.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. HBO Max announced Thursday that the Friends reunion special would air May 27 on the streaming service. Cast members David Schwimmer said on Twitter and Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram that they already filmed the special.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Lisa Kudrow's son called Jennifer Aniston 'mommy'

Lisa Kudrow loved the bond her young son had with her 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston but admitted he got confused and called her pal "mommy" when he saw her on TV. Lisa Kudrow's son used to call Jennifer Aniston "Mommy". The 57-year-old actress was often accompanied to work on the...
TV & VideosHelloGiggles

The ‘Friends’ Cast Named Their Fave Guest Stars, and Jennifer Aniston Had the Sweetest Answer

With the long-awaited Friends reunion just around the corner, the cast of the '90s sitcom have been reminiscing on the good times more than ever. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow (aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Pheobe Buffay) got together for an interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover to discuss some memories from their time on the show. While the interviewer asked several questions about the friendships between cast members and their time on set, one question, in particular, has us especially nostalgic.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Jennifer Aniston Fans Say She Has A 'Forgiving Heart' After Gushing About Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has been praised for her "forgiving heart" after she spoke fondly of her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a new interview. The 52-year-old actress, along with her Friends castmates Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, reminisced about all the great guest stars who appeared in the hit sitcom. Asked by Access Hollywood which was their favorite, the ladies number of famous names including Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

10 Key Career Moves Jennifer Aniston Made Before 'Friends'

It's been seventeen years since Friends ended, but Jennifer Aniston remains synonymous with Rachel Green. As her most famous character, Jennifer encapsulated the charming and relatable girl next door archetype, which continues to serve as the basis for many a sitcom and romcom to this day. But unlike countless other sitcom actors (her own Friends co-stars included), Jennifer managed to break away from her TV persona and embark on a highly lucrative and successful movie career.
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was a favourite ‘Buddies’ visitor star

“Buddies” alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow mirrored on their favourite actors who guest-starred on the beloved comedy sequence. The solid spoke with Entry Hollywood in regards to the highly-anticipated reunion and named a listing of stars who made each lengthy and brief appearances on the present. Aniston,...
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Special Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Other to Premiere on HBO Max on May 27!

Los Angeles, May 14: Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are coming back for the special, titled “Friends: The Reunion“. It’s Happening! Friends Reunion Special With Original Cast is in the Works for HBO Max Streaming Service.