MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your rain gear ready - much-needed rain is on the way this week! Daily rain and storms chances will be in play every day this week starting on Tuesday. Not everyone will see every day this week, though. The best chance of rain this week will be on Tuesday. Rain and a few storms are likely late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. With a summer-like weather pattern developing, more scattered rain showers and storms will be possible towards the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend.