WATCH | Meet the first Vax-a-Million winners in Ohio's COVID vaccine lottery: 'I still can't believe it'

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The next phase of the Pfizer trials in 5-11-year-old children is now under way.\, and kids from Cleveland are part of the study. According to Senders Pediatrics founder Dr. Shelly Senders, if all goes according to plan, the vaccine could be available to children by the end of the year. One of the children involved in the study is 10 year-old Hope Gilbert, of Moreland Hills.