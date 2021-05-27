Cancel
Ohio State

WATCH | Meet the first Vax-a-Million winners in Ohio's COVID vaccine lottery: 'I still can't believe it'

WKYC
WKYC
 17 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I was completely surprised when I got the call. I still can't believe it. It was a crazy night.". That was the reaction from 22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton in Hamilton County after becoming the first person to win $1 million in Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery. She was formally introduced Thursday morning during a press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

