Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 million roubles for not deleting banned content

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 18 days ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.

It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday.

($1 = 73.4400 roubles)

