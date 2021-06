Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. It's crunch time for tax-justice talks, with campaigners and many governments hoping for a breakthrough on a minimum global rate at a G7 summit in the U.K. next week—a move that could steer corporate profits away from tax havens, boost public coffers and level the playing field for smaller businesses that compete with multinationals. And to help steer the debate, some are breaking out the big numbers.