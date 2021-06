Venus Williams shared her own two cents on handling the press yesterday evening, following Naomi Osaka's decision to pull out of the French Open. 'For me personally, how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can't play as well as I can and never will,' Williams said. 'So no matter what you say or what you write, you'll never light a candle to me. So that's how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently.'