Nissan will temporarily pause production at three of its Mexican plants in June due to the semiconductor shortage that continues to cripple the automaker industry. The Japanese car manufacturer has confirmed that its Aguascalientes Plant 1 will be shut for seven days this month while the Plant 2 site within the same facility will close for one day in the month. In addition, Nissan’s CIVAC plant in Morelos state will halt operations for seven days in June. Nissan hasn’t specified the dates of these shutdowns.