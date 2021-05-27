Cancel
Missoula, MT

Letter to the editor: Lacking information about demolition

Missoulian
 17 days ago

I live on the corner of South Fifth and Ronald, across from the proposed Fourth Street condominium construction site known as “The Reed.”. To make way for this project, the covey of low-income, hundred-year-old railroad cottages currently occupying this site have been vacated, boarded up, fenced off and readied, apparently, to be razed. In the interim, the contractors have provided zero information about the demolition process itself, the schedule for it or how it might impact surrounding residents like myself. No neighborhood briefings, no FAQ hotlines or posted notices. Whatever plans exist to mitigate heavy equipment traffic, noise and especially toxic residues are left a mystery.

