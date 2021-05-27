Cancel
Arkansas State

A-State Hosts National Virtual Transportation Conference

 5 days ago

Welcome to A-State Connections. I am your host Johnathan Reaves. Over the next hour, you will hear interviews and stories about the people of Arkansas State who are making an impact throughout the communities in the region. This show not only focuses on things that are going on at just the Jonesboro campus, but also on the other campuses across the ASU System. More information and today’s features on A-State Connections can be found at kasu.org, go to Shows, and find the A-State Connections drop down link. You can also find show segments on the new KASU app. Just use the search term “KASU app” in the Apple app store or Google Play.

Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Kait 8

Diana Davis

Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana Davis is the senior news anchor and reporter at KAIT-TV. Diana has been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with their Silver Circle award recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 25 years or more. Her experience and knowledge of Region 8 has enabled her to help in times of crisis such as when Jonesboro was hit by an EF3 tornado in March 2020.
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Cochran moving up in transportation arena

JONESBORO — Cecelie Cochran was cleaning out her office in Municipal Center on Friday. Normally stylishly dressed, the 33-year-old apologized for wearing jeans with no makeup when a photographer unexpectedly showed up. But she’s in her final days as director the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission, one of the...
Arkansas StateJonesboro Sun

ASUN Registered Nursing students selected for St. Bernards sponsorship

Arkansas State University-Newport and St. Bernards Healthcare announce the ASUN Traditional RN Student Sponsorship recipients. Those recipients are Abby Barnett, of Marked Tree; Payton Jones, of Jonesboro; Allie Prince, of Jonesboro; Kierra Rose, of Jonesboro; and Aaliyah Ross, of Jonesboro. St. Bernards Healthcare is partnering with ASU-Newport to provide a...
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Events happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have several events going on around Region 8 on Saturday and Sunday. Here are just a few to plan your weekend. Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Yard Sale: The women of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church are holding a yard sale from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the church, located at 2101 Pleasant Grove Road in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro, ARneareport.com

Top Liberal Arts and Communication Graduates for 2020-21 at AState Announced

JONESBORO — The most outstanding graduating students of 2020-21 in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication at Arkansas State University were recognized during Convocation of Scholars, according to Dr. Carl Cates, dean. The Chancellor’s Scholar award was presented to Michaela Huss of Jonesboro, who graduated with a Bachelor of...
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Officials ponder how to spend special virus funds

JONESBORO — The U.S. Treasury Department provided local governments details Monday on how they can use millions of additional federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Now leaders have to figure out the best ways to use the money. The Treasury Department will begin distributing $350 billion...
Craighead County, ARJonesboro Sun

Vaccine pop-up set for today

JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health will host a pop-up vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. The clinic will offer Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those ages 18 and older. The vaccine is available at no expense to eligible participants. Those with insurance should bring their insurance card.
Arkansas StateJonesboro Sun

Damphousse gifts show level of commitment

If there was any misplaced doubt about the passionate commitment Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth have for the Red Wolves, that was certainly extinguished during the university’s first A-State Day of Giving on April 27. I was stunned when I read the press release. While...