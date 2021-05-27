Cancel
Mental Health

Obsessive compulsive disorder linked to increased ischemic stroke risk later in life

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Adults who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke later in life compared to adults who do not have OCD, according to new research published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

Diseases & Treatmentsseattlepi.com

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Gender differences in comorbidities and risk factors in ischemic stroke patients with a history of atrial fibrillation

BMC Neurol. 2021 May 25;21(1):209. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02214-8. BACKGROUND: Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is a common cardiac arrhythmia and has been identified as a major risk factor for acute ischemic stroke (AIS). Gender differences in the disease process, causative mechanisms and outcomes of AF have been investigated. In the current study, we determined whether there is a gender-based disparity in AIS patients with baseline AF, and whether such a discrepancy is associated with specific risk factors and comorbidities.
MinoritiesGreater Milwaukee Today

Mayo Clinic Minute: African Americans at higher risk of stroke

Cardiovascular diseases — such as stroke — are a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. A stroke happens when blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. This causes brain cells to become damaged or die. Risks of...
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Mom's Blood Pressure in Pregnancy Could Affect Child's Stroke Risk Decades Later

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant mothers' high blood pressure heightens kids' risk of stroke later in life, a Swedish study finds. "Our findings indicate that hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are associated with increased risks of stroke and potentially heart disease in offspring up to the age of 41 years," said study author Fen Yang, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Safety and Outcomes of Thrombectomy in Ischemic Stroke With vs Without Intravenous Thrombolysis

Objective: To test the hypothesis that intravenous thrombolysis (IVT) treatment prior to endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) is associated with better outcomes in patients with anterior circulation large artery occlusion (LAO) stroke, we examined a large real-world database, the SITS-International Stroke Thrombectomy Register (SITS-ISTR). Methods: We identified centers recording ≥10 consecutive patients...
Women's HealthConnecticut Post

Menopause before 40 tied to higher stroke risk

Early menopause could mean an increased risk of stroke caused by blocked blood vessels, according to a new study. Yet for each year of menopause delay, stroke risk fell by 2%. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and women have a 4% higher lifetime stroke risk than men. Some studies show women who experience menopause at an earlier age have a higher risk of heart disease in general. But research has produced mixed results on the relationship between stroke and the age menopause started.
Diseases & TreatmentsLog Cabin Democrat

National Stroke Awareness Month: Know your risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. A stroke can happen in one of two ways: a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, which is the most common form of stroke, or a blood vessel bursts in the brain and causes blood to build up. In both cases, brain tissue stops receiving the necessary oxygen and begins to be damaged.
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

OCD associated with 3X higher stroke risk, study finds

Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder are three times more likely to have a stroke caused by a blood clot, or ischemic stroke, compared to those without the disorder, according to a study published May 26 in Stroke. Using a national insurance database in Taiwan, researchers identified 28,064 people aged 20 or...
DietsHarvard Health

Plant-based diet quality linked to lower stroke risk

Plant-based diets not only ward off heart disease; they also can ward off strokes. But it depends on the quality of the diet. A Harvard study published online March 10, 2021, by the journal Neurology evaluated the self-reported health data of about 210,000 healthy men and women who periodically answered diet questionnaires over 25 years. Compared with people who ate unhealthy plant-based foods (such as white bread, pizza, potatoes, and foods with added sugar), people who ate healthy plant-based foods (leafy greens, whole grains, and beans) had up to a 10% reduction in stroke risk, especially ischemic strokes, which, like heart attacks, are caused by a blockage of blood flow. A healthy plant-based diet is just part of the approach to preventing a stroke. This approach should also include lots of aerobic exercise to get your heart and lungs pumping; adequate sleep; stress reduction; blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight control; limited alcohol intake if you drink; and not smoking.
Diseases & TreatmentsSo Md News.com

Risk factors and signs of stroke

When someone is having a stroke, every minute counts. Knowing what to look for so you can call 9-1-1 quickly might help save their life — and prevent serious brain damage. Learning how you can reduce your risk for stroke might also keep you from ever having to experience one yourself.
Women's Healthhealthing.ca

Heart disease risk linked to moms' preeclampsia

Your chances of suffering a stroke or heart disease may be decades in the making, according to a new study that found women who experienced high blood pressure or preeclampsia during pregnancy had children with a heightened risk of future problems. The research, presented this week at an international conference...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Osteoporosis Linked to Increased Risk of Hearing Loss

Women with osteoporosis, low bone density, or a previous vertebral fracture show significant increases in the risk of hearing loss compared to those without osteoporosis, according to a new study with more than three decades of follow-up. The use of bisphosphonate therapy did not alter the risk, the researchers found.
Mental Healthwmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Overcoming a battle with schizoaffective disorder

BALTIMORE, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Schizoaffective disorder is a frightening condition for those struggling through it and the loved ones around them. Some people have hallucinations or delusions, and many also have the highs and lows of bipolar disorder. Hard to believe that this vibrant woman was at one time...