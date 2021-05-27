Cancel
Improving computer vision for AI

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Researchers from UTSA, the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SRI International have developed a new method that improves how artificial intelligence learns to see. Led by Sumit Jha, professor in the Department of Computer Science at UTSA, the team has changed the conventional...

SoftwareNature.com

Google AI beats humans at designing computer chips

An AI that designs computer chips in hours, and zooming in on DNA’s complex 3D structures. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode:. 00:46 An AI computer microchip designer. Working out where to place the billions...
Computer Science

Computer Science

The program teaches you to apply computer science principles to everyday problems. This includes developing new software, managing databases and analyzing data. You’ll also learn to create data visualization solutions that help other engineers and scientists interpret information.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Computer Vision Applications are Everywhere: Top Use cases in 2021

Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where the ability of computers to “see” what’s going on around them has not yet been leveraged. Delivering process automation and accuracy, computer vision technology is expected to have even greater momentum due to the COVID-19...
Just add noise: improving AI decision-making

Just add noise: improving AI decision-making

New work on artificial intelligence from a collaboration between the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SRI International improves the way that AI learns. The method alters the way that machine learning decisions are made by adding noise (also called pixilation) into multiple layers of a neural network.
Public Healthaithority.com

8 Ways AI Will Improve Healthcare Post-Pandemic – and Beyond

While every industry has felt the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic to some extent, it’s safe to say that none has been hit harder in 2020 than the healthcare industry. Because in addition to dealing with all the business issues – loss of revenue, strained workforce, interruptions in the supply chain, and general uncertainty – healthcare also has to bear the brunt of dealing with it.
Vision Spectra

Vision Spectra

Join vision industry colleagues online this summer to discover the latest on deep learning, vision-guided robotics, 3D imaging, and more. The first-ever Vision Spectra Conference, set for July 20-22, will feature dynamic speakers ranging from up and- coming entrepreneurs to recognized technology innovators. The European Machine Vision Association (EMVA) and the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) will also inform viewers about updates on standards, trends, and market projections.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Cadence Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate Mobile, AI and Hyperscale Computing Application Development on N3 and N4 Processes

Joint customers successfully use the certified Cadence digital flow and custom/analog tool suite to complete test chip tapeouts on TSMC’s advanced processes. -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with TSMC to accelerate mobile, AI and hyperscale computing application design using the integrated Cadence® digital flow and custom/analog tool suite on TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies. Joint Cadence and TSMC customers have already successfully used the digital and custom/analog tools to complete test chip tapeouts. As part of the collaboration, the Cadence digital and custom/analog tools have been optimized and certified for TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies, supporting the latest Design Rule Manual (DRM) certification and SPICE correlation. The corresponding N3 and N4 process design kit (PDKs) are available now.
Softwarecanonwatch.com

Skylum Luminar AI Update Released, Performance Improved

Skylum Luminar AI is a photo editing software I like a lot. The reason is simple: I am lazy, and not a great photographer. Luminar AI helps out with clever artificial intelligence algorithms and smart gimmicks. At a glance:. Photo Editing and Raw Image Processing. Non-Destructive Workflow. AI Sky Replacement,...
Healthhpnonline.com

BD’s AI-based urine culture application to help improve lab efficiency

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced the U.S. launch of a Urine Culture Application for use with the BD Kiestra lab automation incubation and imaging system that can transform the way microbiology labs approach urine culture analysis. Designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging the BD BBL plated media, the...
Technologyoffshore-technology.com

Face recognition is just the tip of the AI Computer Vision iceberg

When artificial intelligence (AI) hits the headlines, it’s usually bad news pertaining to the perils of face recognition. It was only recently that Twitter had to remove an AI-based cropping tool due to its bias against images of black people; more often than not, only lighter skin tones would be picked up by the computer vision employed.
Electronicshealio.com

New device improves distance, reading tasks in patients with low vision

Innovega’s iOptik/eMacula system improved visual acuity and comfort in patients with low vision, according to a study presented at the virtual Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting. “The results of the evaluation of the Innovega contact lens-enabled wearable display system support the potential to provide the wide...
Electronicsarxiv.org

Glance-and-Gaze Vision Transformer

Recently, there emerges a series of vision Transformers, which show superior performance with a more compact model size than conventional convolutional neural networks, thanks to the strong ability of Transformers to model long-range dependencies. However, the advantages of vision Transformers also come with a price: Self-attention, the core part of Transformer, has a quadratic complexity to the input sequence length. This leads to a dramatic increase of computation and memory cost with the increase of sequence length, thus introducing difficulties when applying Transformers to the vision tasks that require dense predictions based on high-resolution feature maps. In this paper, we propose a new vision Transformer, named Glance-and-Gaze Transformer (GG-Transformer), to address the aforementioned issues. It is motivated by the Glance and Gaze behavior of human beings when recognizing objects in natural scenes, with the ability to efficiently model both long-range dependencies and local context. In GG-Transformer, the Glance and Gaze behavior is realized by two parallel branches: The Glance branch is achieved by performing self-attention on the adaptively-dilated partitions of the input, which leads to a linear complexity while still enjoying a global receptive field; The Gaze branch is implemented by a simple depth-wise convolutional layer, which compensates local image context to the features obtained by the Glance mechanism. We empirically demonstrate our method achieves consistently superior performance over previous state-of-the-art Transformers on various vision tasks and benchmarks. The codes and models will be made available at this https URL.
Softwareelectronicproducts.com

AI GPU computing delivers data-center performance on the factory floor

In manufacturing, the industrywide effort to tap into data generated by both legacy and modernized systems is probably one of the best and most accurate definitions of digital transformation. Improvements are motivated by intelligent automation – or rather its byproduct, efficiency. On this landscape, emerging data-driven applications like advanced robotics and machine learning are becoming familiar strategic objectives, fueling safer and more competitive operations such as precision object detection or automated inspection.
Technologyarxiv.org

Integrative Use of Computer Vision and Unmanned Aircraft Technologies in Public Inspection: Foreign Object Debris Image Collection

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) have become an important resource for public service providers and smart cities. The purpose of this study is to expand this research area by integrating computer vision and UAS technology to automate public inspection. As an initial case study for this work, a dataset of common foreign object debris (FOD) is developed to assess the potential of light-weight automated detection. This paper presents the rationale and creation of this dataset. Future iterations of our work will include further technical details analyzing experimental implementation. At a local airport, UAS and portable cameras are used to collect the data contained in the initial version of this dataset. After collecting these videos of FOD, they were split into individual frames and stored as several thousand images. These frames are then annotated following standard computer vision format and stored in a folder-structure that reflects our creation method. The dataset annotations are validated using a custom tool that could be abstracted to fit future applications. Initial detection models were successfully created using the famous You Only Look Once algorithm, which indicates the practicality of the proposed data. Finally, several potential scenarios that could utilize either this dataset or similar methods for other public service are presented.
Softwareaithority.com

EdgeCortix Collaborates With Cadence To Accelerate AI Chip Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced that EdgeCortix, Inc., a leading innovator, focused on artificial intelligence (AI) driven software and hardware acceleration solutions, specially designed for edge computing scenarios, has deployed multiple Cadence verification and digital tools to accelerate the design and verification of its edge AI chips. In particular, the Cadence Verification IP (VIP) for the Arm AMBA 3/4 AXI standard and faster simulation performance with Cadence Xcelium Logic Simulation, enabled EdgeCortix to shorten its verification environment’s development to less than a month, while the Cadence Genus Synthesis Solution and Joules RTL Power Solution delivered a 2X reduction in power analysis time with better power, performance, and area (PPA).