Fungus fights mites that harm honey bees

“Our original flavors still contain Organic Essential Oils like Ginger, Lemon and Tangerine to enhance the terpene profiles and naturally-occurring CBD in the full-spectrum hemp extracts we use in every jar and stick. With this new Elderberry Support product, we are able to incorporate the 100 mg of herbal Black Elderberry extract and their beneficial anthocyanins into each serving. As beekeepers and hemp farmers, we are always looking for innovative new ingredients to enhance the ingredients we grow in the fields and harvest from the hives and Black Elderberry couldn’t have been a better and more timely ingredient for us. It allows our consumers to benefit from the healing powers of all three while allowing us as farmers to further our sustainability goals by maximizing every bit of crop that we produce here at Frangiosa Farms,” said Nick French, a former U.S. Marine, “Bee Shepherd,” farmer and co-founder (along with his wife Ali French) of Frangiosa Farms, which produces Colorado Hemp Honey. The line includes both jars and single serve sticks, both featuring 100mg Black Elderberry Extract plus 15mg full-spectrum hemp extract in each 1 teaspoon / stick serving.