Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Cody Rhodes On AEW's 2022 Move To TBS: "It Truly Is An Expansion"

By Aidan Gibbons
cultaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced last week that AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be heading to TBS in 2021. Shows will continue to air on TNT until the end of 2021, as Dynamite has done since October 2019, but the shows will move to their new home next year. The company's move...

cultaholic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Jim Crockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Nhl#Combat#Tbs#Turner Sports#Tnt#Aew Dynamite#Comicbook Com#Warnermedia#Champions#Wcw#American#Nhl#October#Air Ice Hockey#La#Elite#Brand#Company#Main Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEstillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Praises Current AEW Star

They say that anything can happen when you watch professional wrestling, and earlier this week fans saw a huge title change on AEW Dynamite when Miro defeated Darby Allin to win the TNT Championship for the first time in his career. AEW recently announced that Miro is their Wrestler of...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

QT Marshall Says His Money In AEW Will Be For Behind The Scenes Work

QT Marshall loves being a professional wrestler but knows that he has a future behind the scenes. QT Marshall, in front of the camera, was known as Cody Rhodes’ right-hand man, behind the scenes, he also had a role as Cody's assistant. QT Marshall is also a trainer at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia and even Tony Khan has put over QT Marshall's work ethic in the past.
WWEComicBook

Jeff Jarrett Talks Launching New Podcast, AEW's Success, Recruiting Young Talent in TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett officially launched his new podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, on Tuesday with AdFreeShows' Conrad Thompson. The former WWE and TNA star sat down with ComicBook last week to discuss the show, as well as his thoughts on aspects of the current pro wrestling business. He began by describing how Thompson convinced him to launch the show, saying, "He's been after me a couple of years to do this. Me and Bruce Prichard go back t30 years. Bruce worked for me in 2017, right when Something to Wrestle With was really just really hitting its stride or cranking up. We had conversations then about it, but candidly... I've had a, through COVID and through the pandemic, having a time like we all did, a little bit more time on ourselves, just because of the restrictions, but to give podcasting a different viewpoint, so to speak, and look at it from a perspective that, with Hulu and Netflix, it's on demand. Everything's on demand."
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: The Nightmare Family versus The Factory is pure genius

AEW has made a name for itself in short order by giving unfamiliar but seasoned talent as well as relative rookies a national stage to perform on. A big way the fledgling company has accomplished this is by building a seemingly endless array of factions. The Elite. The Nightmare Family. Dark Order. The Hardy Family Office. The Inner Circle. The Pinnacle. Team Taz. And that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

News On Rumors Of AEW EVP Infighting

This past week on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Pro Wrestling Torch’s Wade Keller and Pro Wrestling Net’s Jason Powell discussed a rumored spat between AEW’s EVP’s, which are Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. During the discussion on Keller’s Tuesday Flagship show, the two speculated about infighting between the EVP’s.
UFCewrestlingnews.com

QT Marshall Comments On His Behind The Scenes Role In AEW, Running Unopposed

During a recent appearance on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast, AEW Superstar QT Marshall commented on AEW now running unopposed on Wednesday nights, what he does behind the scenes in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On AEW potentially going back...
WWEbleedingcool.com

5 Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

Howdy folks! The Chadster is back once again as the official recapper for AEW Dynamite. How did The Chadster convince Bleeding Cool to allow him to cover AEW Dynamite each week even though The Chadster is obviously biased toward WWE and out for revenge after Dynamite bullied NXT off Wednesday nights? A magician never reveals his secrets.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Cody Rhodes And AEW: Has It Been A Success?

A lot of unsubstantiated rumors have been circling recently about Cody Rhodes and his relationship with The Elite in AEW. Reports of backstage heat and the likes have made their way to the surface and for all we know, this is a complete work. However, looking at Cody and his influence in AEW, he does stand out. His storylines seem to take place in their own pocket universe in which he is the central character. He is the Guardians of the Galaxy to AEW’s MCU.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Blood & Guts: Future Factions Who Can Go to War

After a long wait, AEW was finally able to hold the first-ever Blood & Guts match last week with The Pinnacle taking down The Inner Circle. True to its name, it was a bloody, brutal match. Seemingly no one walked out without having bled in some fashion, or at least with many wounds to show off that will hurt for quite some time.
WWEcultaholic.com

Cody Rhodes To Wrestle As 'The American Dream' At AEW Double Or Nothing

Cody Rhodes' promo was big on patriotism last night and The American Nightmare talked about everything from last year's presidential election to his baby with Brandi Rhodes during his proclamation of America's greatness. He even pointed out Anthony Ogogo didn't come to the United States to live "the England dream."
WWEPaste Magazine

MJF Vows to Destroy Chris Jericho in AEW's Blood & Guts Match

When All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, there was no question about who its biggest star was. Chris Jericho, the first AEW World Champion, was already a wrestling legend and mainstream celebrity when he signed up with the brand new company, with a career that saw him become a star everywhere he went, from WWE and WCW to Mexico and Japan. Right alongside him were the wrestlers who made up the Elite, the stable that gave the company its name; Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were the top foreigners in New Japan, Cody Rhodes was a member of wrestling royalty who became a bigger star outside WWE than he ever was in it, and Hangman Adam Page was the young, charismatic workhorse considered the future of the company. From AEW’s very first press conference, these six were expected to dominate the young promotion, and that’s almost exactly what has happened.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Brandi Rhodes Calls Cody Rhodes' Promo On 5/12 AEW Dynamite 'A Piece Of History'

Brandi Rhodes defends what Cody Rhodes had to say on the May 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. While challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double Or Nothing, Cody Rhodes took a very patriotic stance and defended America while admitting that, in the modern-day, patriotism is not as en vogue as it once was, Cody Rhodes revealed that he is very proud to be an American and will be calling himself “The American Dream” in this upcoming match against Ogogo.
WWElastwordonsports.com

AEW Dynamite Card Preview — Blood and Guts (5/5/21)

This week’s special edition of AEW Dynamite will be an exercise in violence and vengeance, as AEW brings you Blood and Guts. After a long delay, fans will finally witness one of the most anticipated and barbaric matches to happen all year. Two teams, two rings, and one huge unforgiving cage. Careers will be shortened and legacies will be solidified. The savagery and brutality will be cranked up a notch as rivalries are settled and battles will be decided in an all-out war. Blood and Guts will not be for the faint of heart.
WWEPWMania

Update On Speculation Of Tension Between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is internet speculation about legitimate backstage tension between AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com said the following during his podcast…. “There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and...
WWE411mania.com

New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms

It seems that there may be some trouble in paradise in AEW. During the latest episode of Wade Keller’s Tuesday Flagship podcast on PWTorch, it was revealed that there are rumors of infighting among the AEW EVPs Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with some of them reportedly not on speaking terms.