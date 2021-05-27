Cancel
WWE NXT UK's Meiko Satomura Confirms She's Moving To The United Kingdom

By Mitch Waddon
cultaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeiko Satomura has revealed she is planning to move permanently to the United Kingdom next month to fully focus on the WWE NXT: UK brand. Satomura, who signed with WWE back in October 2020, has split her time between NXT: UK and her Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling promotion this year.

Meiko Satomura
