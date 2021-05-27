WWE NXT UK's Meiko Satomura Confirms She's Moving To The United Kingdom

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Tyler Bate admitted he's "in no rush" to move to WWE's main roster or NXT. "It's been something that's been floating around in my mind, is like if and when might I want to go to the States but for me, my goals in wrestling are very simple, and it's just to enjoy it and to do it my way, really. And I get both of those things in NXT UK. So I'm in no rush to go to NXT or go to main roster or anything," Bate said.