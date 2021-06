Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/SRV Media): The Year 2020-21 is the "Golden Jubilee Year of Symbiosis". Symbiosis is "Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence in Education". Millions of people the world over entering isolation to fight against the spread of Coronavirus, the need for positivity have become even more critical. Considering the current situation, Symbiosis has not let that deter our spirit and we continue to create positivity by introducing the "Golden Jubilee Lecture Series". The motto behind organizing a Lecture Series is to motivate the Students, Staff and the Society in general as to how to adapt with the current situation and not to panic.