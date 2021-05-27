Cancel
Cody Rhodes '99 Percent Sure' AEW Won't Change TNT Title Name

By Mitch Waddon
cultaholic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes says he is '99 percent sure' that All Elite Wrestling will not be changing the name of the TNT Championship, despite their impending move to TBS. Having been on TNT since going live on television, AEW shows Dynamite and Rampage will be switching to TBS in 2022. The...

