Disney Releases New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Jungle Cruise’

The film was Malaysia’s entry for Best International Film at last year’s Oscars. Film Movement releases ROH in select theaters and via Virtual Cinema, VOD and digital October 29. Written and directed by Emir Ezwan, a veteran visual effects artist making his debut at the helm, it stars Farah Ahmad, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq, Nam Ron, Junainah M. Lojong and Putri Syahadah Nurqaseh. The synopsis: “Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring home a strange young girl caked in clay. She tells of spirits and spirit hunters and after spending the night she delivers an ominous prophecy: the family will all soon die. As strangers begin to show up on her doorstep, and terrible events crop up around them, she quickly finds another reason to fear the forest.”
