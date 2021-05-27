Disney Releases New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Jungle Cruise’

In a way, despite my love for the amazing show that is Laid Back Camp (alternatively known as Yuru Camp back in Japan), I was a bit unsure of how they can tell another tale about the girls who loved camping in a movie format. Both Season 1 and 2 of the anime were fantastic – you can read about what I thought about the second season of Laid Back Camp – but I must admit that I have been a little skeptical about if they can keep that magic going with the Laid Back Camp movie. That was before a new visual poster for the Laid Back Camp movie was released, and wouldn’t you know it, I’m back on board again.

