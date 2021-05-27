CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Releases New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Jungle Cruise’

By Kambrea Pratt
piratesandprincesses.net
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDisney had just released a new trailer and a new poster for the upcoming film ‘The Jungle Cruise.’. To me it feels like a combination of “The Mummy,” “Jumanji,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There is also a new poster. This trailer does...

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Laid Back Camp Movie Releases New Poster

In a way, despite my love for the amazing show that is Laid Back Camp (alternatively known as Yuru Camp back in Japan), I was a bit unsure of how they can tell another tale about the girls who loved camping in a movie format. Both Season 1 and 2 of the anime were fantastic – you can read about what I thought about the second season of Laid Back Camp – but I must admit that I have been a little skeptical about if they can keep that magic going with the Laid Back Camp movie. That was before a new visual poster for the Laid Back Camp movie was released, and wouldn’t you know it, I’m back on board again.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Rock Recalls Riding Disney World’s Jungle Cruise As A Kid Before Going On To Star In Jungle Cruise 2

Jungle Cruise was a big hit despite the state of movie theaters for both Disney and star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock had no trouble thanking fans for supporting the film, earning it a box office milestone in shirtless Instagram videos, and was very happy and excited when a sequel was confirmed. Recently, The Rock has recalled riding Disney Worlds Jungle Cruise as a kid before going on to star in Jungle Cruise 2.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Malaysian supernatural chiller “ROH” sets U.S. release date, trailer and poster

The film was Malaysia’s entry for Best International Film at last year’s Oscars. Film Movement releases ROH in select theaters and via Virtual Cinema, VOD and digital October 29. Written and directed by Emir Ezwan, a veteran visual effects artist making his debut at the helm, it stars Farah Ahmad, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq, Nam Ron, Junainah M. Lojong and Putri Syahadah Nurqaseh. The synopsis: “Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring home a strange young girl caked in clay. She tells of spirits and spirit hunters and after spending the night she delivers an ominous prophecy: the family will all soon die. As strangers begin to show up on her doorstep, and terrible events crop up around them, she quickly finds another reason to fear the forest.”
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY+ RELEASES FIRST TRAILER FOR ALL-NEW ADVENTURE COMEDY “HOME SWEET HOME ALONE” PREMIERING ON DISNEY+ DAY

Hilarious Reimagining of the Beloved Holiday Film Franchise to Stream in One Month on November 12, 2021. The trailer for Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy “Home Sweet Home Alone” is here! The reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season, so be sure to check out the trailer and these new images from the film today. A Disney+ Day premiere, “Home Sweet Home Alone” will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12 with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer And Poster For SHE PARADISE

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released these official poster and trailer for SHE PARADISE. Starring: Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton, Chelsey Rampersad, Denisia Latchman’Directed and Written By: Maya Cozier. Written By: Melina Brown, Maya Cozier. 17 year old Sparkle discovers a free spirited group of Soca dancers at a car show in...
MOVIES
allears.net

Want a Sneak Peek of Disney’s NEW Cruise Ship? Head to Disney World!

If you’ve been itching to get a sneak peek at the new ship, you’re in luck!. In the display, you’ll find models of characters from Tangled and Frozen as well as the Evil Queen from Snow White. Many of these characters will play pivotal roles on the ship, including the new Frozen dining experience and the Princess Storybook area for the kiddos!
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Poster for NYCC

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released a much closer look at the new promo poster dropped to celebrate its panel at New York Comic Con! Toei Animation first revealed that it would be releasing a brand new movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise earlier this year, and has taken the opportunity to show off a little more of what to expect from the new entry at some of the major conventions since that announcement. They recently brought a much better look at the new film to New York Comic Con, and celebrated in style.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#The Jungle#Junglecruise#Lily And Frank#Premier Access#Pnp#Universal Theme Parks#Themed Entertainment#The Walt Disney Company
cgmagonline.com

New Scream Movie Releases its First Trailer

Ghostface is set to make his return to the next entry in the Scream franchise. In anticipation of the movie’s January release, Paramount has released the first trailer of the movie. It was previously teased by paramount that the trailer would drop today following its debut during the 25th-anniversary screening...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Disneyland
cinelinx.com

New “The Batman” Posters Drop Before Tomorrows Trailer

With the highly anticipated trailer tomorrow, The Batman‘s Twitter page has dropped two new posters depicting Batman and Riddler in the new film. Check it out below:. DC FanDome starts tomorrow at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST and you can be sure to check out the coverage from Cinelinx.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Catwoman: Hunted Gets New Trailer And Release Date

DC has revealed the first trailer for Catwoman: Hunted, a new animated film “with an anime twist” starring Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Vacation) as the famous feline anti-hero and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Lego Movie 2) as Batwoman. You can check out the Catwoman: Hunted trailer and a synopsis for the film down below:
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“FEAST” your eyes on a new trailer and poster for IFC Midnight’s chiller

The distributor is bringing you folk horror for Thanksgiving. THE FEAST, directed by Lee Haven Jones from a script by Roger Williams (who also produced), is coming to select theaters and VOD/digital platforms November 19. Annes Elwy, Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Steffan Cennydd and Sion Alun Davies star; the synopsis: “Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.” See our review of THE FEAST here. https://rue-morgue.com/sxsw-21-movie-review-the-feast-satisfies-an-appetite-for-folk-horror/
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Danny DeVito Joins the Cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot

Legendary comic actor Danny DeVito is reportedly stepping into Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot. The live-action film, which is just beginning production, will be based on one of Disney’s most iconic theme park attractions. DeVito joins an already robust cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson. Justin...
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Filming For Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction Begins

Filming for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at EPCOT in Walt Disney World has officially begun according to GotG director James Gunn. The attraction will be replacing the Universe of Energy pavilion, once home to Ellen’s Energy Adventure which closed in 2017. The director had to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy