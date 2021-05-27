The new National ID will be published from May 31

There were almost as many hospitalizations as net new cases of COVID-19 reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Monday had recorded 6 net new cases and 5 new hospitalizations. The "net" is used for cases because for the second day in a row there was a 2-case reduction in Patrick County. That can happen because of issues with addresses -- VDH tracks everything by residence -- or ZIP code or just plain clerical error. Otherwise, there were 8 cases in the district, with Henry and Franklin counties reporting 3 each, and Martinsville had 2. The 7-day average dropped to 7, and the rate per 100,000 population is at 5.4. By contrast the 5 hospitalizations equals the third-highest count this month, and the 7-day average is 3, or 2.4 per 100K, third-highest point in the past 90 days. Statewide there were only 378 cases reported, and the 7-day average is now 464, or 5.4 per 100K.