After dominating a week ago in Yokohama, Japan, Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt showed that he is the man in form, running to victory today at the World Triathlon Cup Lisbon. ‘Richard Varga leads out the swim’ has been one of the few constants in the ever-changing world of triathlon over the past decade, and the World Triathlon Cup Lisbon on Saturday wasn’t going to change that. Just for a change though, it was at the second attempt, as the wetsuit-legal beach start saw a rare false start from which the entire field was stopped, sent back to the beach and had to try again.