Columbus, GA

Meager Rain Chances Creeping Back In

By Lauren Linahan
WTVM
 17 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite another round of hot sunshine in the forecast for Thursday, the dominant ridge of high pressure will continue to breakdown over the Southeast, allowing for small rain chances to return to the forecast for today. Plus, an increase in mugginess over the next couple of days, too! Rain and thunderstorm coverage will be around 10-20% today but expect better coverage late Friday afternoon into the evening around 30-40%. Despite the increase in rain coverage, most of us will still stay dry – and there certainly won’t be enough rain to provide much water for your lawns and gardens!

www.wtvm.com
Columbus, GA
