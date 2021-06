The Knoxville Girls Tennis season has officially come to an end after the Panthers were unable to advance any player to the state meet out of the class 1A individual regional. Olivia Maasdam won her first round match over Malynn Pavey of Grinnell 6-0, and 6-0, she then lost in the quarterfinals to Katy Roose of Pella Christian 6-0, and 6-1. Alyssa Vaske defeated Anna Key 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and then lost to Pella’s Emily Blom 6-0, and 6-1. In doubles, Josalin McKeever and Jadyn Streigle teamed up to win their first round match over a duo from Albia 4-6, 6-3, and 6-0 before falling in the quarterfinals Megan Cramer and Kelly Van Wyk from Pella Christian 6-4, 6-1.