Ubisoft has caught everyone by surprise with the reveal of a brand new gameplay mode for Watch Dogs Legion. Even though the roadmap for the game was shown not too long ago and we expected to see some new additions coming to the game, nobody would have guessed that the first one would be a new mode where the city of London has been overrun by zombies. Legion of the Dead turns the game into a PvE online survival experience for up to four players that has very little to do with the other gameplay modes. In this case, very few details about this new experience have been revealed as it's currently going through an alpha test, but thanks to IGN you can watch about 20 minutes of Legion of the Dead gameplay in Watch Dogs Legion.