How and Why Human Resource People Can and Should End Ageism

The world is a tricky place and in a perfect world everybody would have basic human rights and it would be respected by other people and people wouldn’t have to suffer discrimination. Unfortunately, it isn’t like that. If you are not a white, rich, straight man, people that look like you in the past had to fight, really hard, for you to have the rights that today you enjoy. And even so, in many places these rights mean nothing. There’s a lot of countries out there that don’t care about the human rights that ONU ensures everybody has. It is something you learn with experience that isn’t because something is in a paper and it is official that everyone is going to follow it — if so, nobody would disobey laws. And what it all means is: we have fought a lot but the struggle continues, and so, we have to keep fighting.