How your trip to hotels in Ireland will look as breakfast and dinner get revamp for summer 2021

Everyone says Samson looks like my father. Big, round heads; small, flat noses. Pig nose, my mother used to say. We were living at my parents’ house for the summer, all of us, me and my partner and our three kids, and my father snuck Samson upstairs every morning while getting dressed for work. Sat him in front of cartoons while putting on that dorky white underwear, a V-neck Hanes tee, slacks and a polo. A watch — nice, but not too nice. Practical. My father plopped down next to Samson, put on some socks and shoes. He thought I didn’t know. But I saw him grab a handful of M&M’s and Samson’s tiny hand while I spread jam on three slices of toast. Who is my father behind a closed door? I don’t think I’ve ever seen him get dressed. Where were you? Your toast got cold, I told Samson when he came back. His thin, straight body. A human Tootsie Pop. Sweet, easy to love. My big guy, my father always calls him.