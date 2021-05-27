Cancel
Read books to get books

By Grace Rowray
 6 days ago

Middle and high school patrons: read books to get books. Cole Library is kicking off our Teen Summer Reading Program on May 31 and inviting middle and high school readers to take part. To participate, sign up at the first floor circulation desk and take home this year’s reading log.

Margaret Peterson Haddix
Rick Riordan
