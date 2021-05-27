Read books to get books

Like trying to name a favourite-ever song, it is impossible to single out an all-time favourite book, but this one is always among the top of my list. I read this years ago, when I was not long out of university, and it struck a chord on multiple levels; most predominantly, for the feeling of disconnection experienced by each of the main characters. Coe’s multi-layered narrative follows a group of university friends as they move onwards in their post-education lives as young adults, all retaining the common ground of varying issues with sleep. I have had my own troubles with sleep over the years – vivid dreams, recurring nightmares, sleep walking and insomnia – and I find the subject of sleep conditions and how they affect a person’s ‘waking’ life fascinating. But the book is more than this – it is funny, touching, heartfelt, and the way in which the separate storylines come together for the denouement is cleverly executed. I shall return to it one day for what may well be a fifth read.