First Look at the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Bring Back’

Nike will be releasing a new “Zig-Zag” collection that will adorn the Air Force 1 Low which brings out a VLONE-like offering. Similar to the red and green colorway that everyone recognizes as the Gucci colorway, VLONE has locked down the black and orange especially when it comes to the Air Force 1 Low. While the brand’s original Air Force 1 Low will run you over $6,000 easily, Nike has always made subtle nods to their coveted collection by returning the black and orange to the silhouette, and now once again the color combination has returned. Calling for a black tumbled leather design, orange detailing is allowed to pop on the Zig-Zag Nike Swoosh logo, the heels, tongue label, and AIR branded midsoles. Although definitely a new rendition, the offering obviously has a lot of inspiration from one of the most coveted AF1’s on the market.