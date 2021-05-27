First Look at the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Bring Back’
Following our look at the Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low color options, UNDFTD will connect with Nike to release the Air Force 1 Low part of the ‘Dunk vs AF-1’ pack. This Nike Air Force 1 Low pays tribute to the Undefeated x Nike Dunk High ‘Ballistic’ aka ‘Bring Back Pack’ that dropped in 2013. The pair features Olive Green and Black throughout while ballistic mesh adorns the side panels and toe box. Next, leather appears on the rest of the upper while Undefeated’s Five Strike logo is embroidered on the lateral side by the heel. You can also see their logo on the tongue label while ‘Dunk vs AF-1’ branding hits the insoles.www.sneakerfiles.com