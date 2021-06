BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in South Dakota Monday. Two of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,214 total cases (one new confirmed and one new probable): 4,153 of those people have recovered (two new), with 24 active cases (no change) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,755 people have tested negative in Brookings County (10 new), and 159 people (one new) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.