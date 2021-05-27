Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'India has to prepare to give 1 crore COVID doses in a day'

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India should prepare to give one crore COVID-19 jabs a day which will be possible in a few weeks with due preparation and the vaccination should be taken up to 73 doses in the next three weeks, Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said.

www.birminghamstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Crore#Government Of India#Vaccine Doses#Supply And Demand#Private Sector#Government Policy#Niti Aayog#Centre#Serum Institute Of India#Novavax#Covid Vaccine Companies#Covid Vaccines#Vaccine Production#Vaccine Supplies#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination Policy#Vaccine Procurement#Flexibility#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthWashington Times

India hits grim record with 4,529 COVID-19 deaths in single day

India’s health ministry reported 4,529 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a single-day record for any country since the pandemic began. The grim milestone underscores the crisis in the populous Asian nation, where reported cases have fallen to fewer than 300,000 per day but oxygen shortages and a sluggish vaccine rollout are fueling the high death toll.
Public Healthdallassun.com

India has seen tremendous outpouring of support amid COVID

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India has seen a tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity as it fights against the second wave of COVID-19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Addressing an event -- 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership' at Hoover Institution -- in...
Public Healthcapradio.org

COVID-19 Has Pushed India's Junior Doctors To Their Limits

MUMBAI — Three years ago, when Shiv Joshi was studying to become a doctor at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in central India, he had to choose a specialty. He'd been reading about the Black Death and the Spanish flu, and he wanted to learn how to track infectious diseases through triage, testing and contact tracing. So he decided to specialize in community medicine.
Worldkentlive.news

Updates as Matt Hancock gives statement on India covid variant action

Matt Hancock has updated MPs on the latest steps the Government is taking to halt the spread of the India Covid-19 coronavirus variant in the UK. The Health Secretary delivered the update in the House of Commons. We've been covering the statement live, as it happened. He's told the House...
Public HealthMedical News Today

How stigmatization has contributed to the COVID-19 surge in India

A new study argues that the widespread stigmatization of people who contract the virus, marginalized racial and ethnic groups, healthcare workers, and police is making the COVID-19 pandemic in India even worse. People who are afraid of being attacked are going without medical treatment rather than choosing to expose themselves...
Public Healththenewstrace.com

States have about 1.84 crore corona vaccines to be had, and doses are being given: Ministry of Well being

Coronavirus in India: The Union Well being Ministry on Friday mentioned that greater than 1.84 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine are these days to be had with the states and union territories and they’re going to obtain 3 lakh extra doses within the subsequent 3 days. The central executive has thus far supplied greater than 22.46 crore doses to the states and union territories via unfastened manner and direct acquire. In line with the knowledge as much as 8 o’clock on Friday, the overall intake has been 20,48,04,853 dosages until date, together with the wasted doses. Additionally Learn – Top Minister chargeable for 2nd wave of Corona, if the tempo of vaccination stays the similar, extra waves will come: Rahul Gandhi.
Worldworldcrunch.com

Italy To India To Brazil, How COVID Has Trivialized Mass Death

MILAN — I was recently alerted to an event I had missed here in Italy: A couple of weeks ago, as the government announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions and restaurant workers protested because Italy wasn't reopening fast enough, funeral parlors also took to the streets of Rome. It was "a funeral of funerals," they said.
Public Healthupdatenews360.com

India to produce 259cr Covid vax doses by year-end

India will produce 259 crore doses of various Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. He claimed that the Centre is making all efforts to ramp up vaccine production in the country and exuded confidence that by December the monthly production of Covid vaccines will go up to 59 crore doses.
Public HealthStars and Stripes

India has deadliest day for any country since pandemic began

NEW DELHI — For a doctor, it was another 18-hour day trying to rescue patients who could not be saved. For a crematorium official, it was one more procession of victims. For the family of a young academic, it was a time to mourn their second loss to the virus this month.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

How COVID-19 has hit India worst of all

Just as the developed world begins its slow climb out of the hell of COVID-19, the pandemic has struck India with apocalyptic force, killing more people with greater speed than at almost any point in the last 14 months. In any other context, the carnage sweeping India would be generating global attention on a level with the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak or the 1992 Somalian famine. But with much of the world focused on its own COVID-19 crisis, the Indian tragedy is largely getting overlooked.
Public Healthcgdev.org

Lessons from India: When COVID-19 Cases are Low, Prepare for the Next Wave

After its first wave peaked in September 2020, India declared victory over COVID-19. With reported cases decreasing, vaccines on the horizon, and social restrictions lifted, life began returning to normal. But today, India’s health system is overwhelmed and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. India, like Brazil, Uruguay, and the UK,...
Public Healththeaseanpost.com

COVID: Has India's Second Wave Peaked?

India has recorded 26 million COVID-19 cases – second only to the United States (US). It is the new epicentre of the global pandemic. The second wave in recent weeks has overwhelmed the healthcare system, leaving hospitals struggling to cope and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply. But infections...
Public Healthinvesting.com

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.