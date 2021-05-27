Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sean's Weather 5/27

KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModerate drought still persists across most of Southern Minnesota & North Iowa, but was reduced in some spots like Dodge, Steele, Olmsted, Mower, and Freeborn counties. Another 0.5-1.5" of rain expected on this cold windy rainy Thursday. Snowflakes a possibility Friday morning mixed in with the rain.

www.kimt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Weather#Dodge#Rain#Moderate Drought#Olmsted#Snowflakes#Freeborn Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Reeves County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Truckee weather: Highs to slowly drop over this week

Highs in the 80s will drop to the upper 60s by this coming Monday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be sunny with highs around 85. Lows will drop to 49 tonight, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph and gusts could hit 20 mph. Sunny skies will...
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH