Amorphous Androgynous' Garry Cobain teases he's still working on Noel Gallagher album

Now that they’ve got three brilliant albums under their belt, nghfb have carefully curated a compilation of highlights encompassing all of their work so far. if you go for either of the deluxe versions, you'll get a bonus album of rarities, & they've seriously gone to town on the 4lp boxset edition, with luxury packaging, a 32-page coffee table book & an etched 7" single featuring "she taught me how to fly". This double album, curated and compiled entirely by Noel, includes tracks from the three Number One albums (‘Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’, ‘Chasing Yesterday’ and ‘Who Built The Moon?’) and the three acclaimed EPs (‘Black Star Dancing’, ‘This Is The Place’ and ‘Blue Moon Rising’) - plus 2 previously unreleased tracks including the brand new single ‘We’re On Our Way Now’. The album is available on limited edition deluxe formats featuring a bonus disc including previously unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and an unheard demo.