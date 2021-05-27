73 Percent of Companies With Gender-Equality Practices Increased Profitability and Productivity in 2021. Here's Why.

Chief Marketing and Product Officer at EHE Health, directing innovative engagement, product development strategy and marketing initiatives. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not uncommon to learn about women — especially women of color — lacking representation in C-suite roles. Many have talked about how these groups have long faced roadblocks in corporate atmospheres due to implicit bias, lack of diversity initiatives present within management and, in some cases, conscious discrimination. As 2020 saw the Covid-19 pandemic unravel the nation’s economy at the seams, the impact on employment was reportedly worse for women of color. I heard questions of whether diverse candidates could achieve promotion turn to whether they could find work during an increasingly complex employment landscape. I saw some people view women under the social lens of caregivers in a public health crisis rather than for their credentials in their respective industries. As quarantine weeks turned to socially distant months, decades worth of strides made toward equal opportunity among women in the U.S. seemed to be in jeopardy.