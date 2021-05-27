Space Jam x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Hare’ Highlighted with Bugs and Lola Bunny

Arriving as a part of the “Dunk vs AF-1” collection, Undefeated and Nike have prepared a Blue/Yellow Nike Air Force 1 Low. We’ve seen a handful of Nike Dunk and Air Force 1 Low’s surface in the last couple of weeks that will be featured in the Dunk vs AF-1 collection and the capsule continues to grow with yet another edition surfacing. This time displaying a bright Royal Blue, Yellow, and white design, the sneaker featured golden yellow hues on the mesh base paneling while crocodile leather is used on the overlay system which dons Royal Blue. White then pops on the upper on the Nike Swoosh logo, heel overlay, and the embroidered Undefeated logo on the lower ankles. To finish off the design an aged rubber midsole and outsole finish off the brand new offering.