Rangers' Premiership title win, Celtic's demise, St Johnstone's cup double, relegation woe and more analysed
Following a dramatic season, Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson examines what we learned from every top-flight club in Scotland and looks ahead to what is next. Rangers clinched the Premiership title on March 7 while going on to set a new clean sheet record, winning all 19 league games at Ibrox and smashing the 100-point barrier. The club's 55th title meant Celtic failed in their quest to claim 10-in-a-row, following years of dominance.