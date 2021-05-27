Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 18 days ago

A 20-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday morning on a bench warrant. Malik Perry was originally charged with assault stemming from a physical altercation that happened back on December 29th. Malik is accused of failing to appear for his scheduled court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

