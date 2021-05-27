Cancel
Camden, ME

Merryspring presents Herbs of Antiquity

By Photo by: Denise DeSpirito
VillageSoup Belfast
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamden — Gardener Denise DeSpirito will lead a presentation called “Herbs of Antiquity” at Merryspring Nature Center Tuesday, June 8 at noon. Many plants with historical significance in ancient Greek and Roman cultures are no longer as revered or as widely used. In this program, DeSpirito will speak about some of these plants and their medicinal uses, as well their associated stories and mythologies. Inspired by a recent trip to Greece, DeSpirito’s talk will cover plants commonly grown in that part of the world that can also be cultivated in the Maine garden, along with their uses in modern herbal medicine.

