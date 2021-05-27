Cancel
Bayonne, NJ

3-alarm Bayonne blaze injures 2 firefighters, 13 people displaced, and 2 cats rescued

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-alarm Bayonne blaze injured two firefighters, left 13 people displaced, and required two cats being rescued, according to Fire Chief Keith Weaver. At 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to a report of fire at 126 West 27th Street. Arriving units found heavy fire conditions at the address with the fire extending to both adjacent buildings, Weaver said in a statement late last night.

