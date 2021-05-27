3-alarm Bayonne blaze injures 2 firefighters, 13 people displaced, and 2 cats rescued

The man who was shot dead early Friday morning in Jersey City has been identified as an East Orange resident, authorities said. Police responding to gunfire at the City Crossings Apartments at Merseles Court and Bright Street at 1:50 a.m. found Stebbin Drew, 37, with gunshot wounds to his torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Drew was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m.