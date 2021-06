The lives of Americans lost or fallen in war were honored and remembered on Monday during Memorial Day services hosted by American Legion Posts in the Uintah Basin. American Legion Post 11 lowered the flags at the Uintah County war memorials at 8am on Monday and then held a ceremony at noon that ended with the flags being raised to full staff. The ceremony also included several speeches, a three volley salute for the fallen and missing, and the Pledge of Allegiance. Post 11 Commander Craig Carlson hopes that in whatever way, all citizens took time to at least think about the reason for the holiday. “Different people have different reasons for thinking about Memorial Day but there is one cohesion,” shares Carlson. “We are all Americans and we can remember [the lost and fallen] who gave up the opportunities we all have. They are the reason we can gather and even do something like this,” he continues. “On this day we remember them and think about them.”